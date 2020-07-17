x
Death investigation underway after woman's body found in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A death investigation is underway after police found a woman's body in Burlington Thursday.  According to police, the body was found on the side of the road on Gilmer Street between Ireland Street and Graham Street.

Police said they have not been able to make an identification of the victim who is described as a black woman possibly thirty to forty years of age. According to police, the investigation suggests the death is not from natural causes.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation, you can contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. 

