What we know about the events leading up to the death of Jamestown 19-year-old Alan Tran

This timeline will be updated as more information becomes available.

Earlier this week, the body of 19-year-old Jamestown resident Alan Tran was found dead in Summerfield. A few days prior, his burned car had been located near an apartment complex on Glendale Dr. in Greensboro.

Police are investigating Tran's death as a murder. As of July 23, no suspects have been arrested.

WFMY News 2 is following this story closely and will add additional details on the events leading up to Tran's death in the timeline below as they become available.