What we know about the events leading up to the death of Jamestown 19-year-old Alan Tran
Earlier this week, the body of 19-year-old Jamestown resident Alan Tran was found dead in Summerfield. A few days prior, his burned car had been located near an apartment complex on Glendale Dr. in Greensboro.
Police are investigating Tran's death as a murder. As of July 23, no suspects have been arrested.
July 19, 2021:
- 2 p.m. - Alan Tran is last seen at his home.
July 20, 2021:
- Tran's Dodge Charger is located with heavy fire damage in an apartment complex off Glendale Dr. in Greensboro.
July 21, 2021:
- Tran is reported missing. His family members and friends post messages on social media to spread the word.
July 22, 2021:
- 4 p.m. - Police are alerted to a body found near the intersection of Lake Brandt Rd. and Witty Rd. in Greensboro.
- Investigators later confirmed the deceased was Alan Tran.
- The investigation is now a homicide.