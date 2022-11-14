Death penalty not an option for man accused of killing woman at Greensboro gas station

Avion Bell will be tried for first-degree murder and subject to life without the possibility of parole according to the district attorney in this case.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina is not looking to seek the death penalty against the man accused of shooting and killing a Speedway gas station employee.

Attorneys said the suspect, Avion Bell, will be tried for first-degree murder and subject to life without the possibility of parole.

The district attorney considered the evidence and weighed any potential aggravating factors before determining that the case should proceed non-capitally.

Bell has a criminal record dating back to 2019. That year he was convicted of a string of robberies and assaulting a school employee.