Police investigate deadly shooting and robbery at Tobacco & Vape shop on Battleground Avenue.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Someone has died after a robbery at Tobacco & Vape shop on Battleground Avenue Monday evening, according to Greensboro police.

Officers responded to a call about a robbery at the business around 7:47 p.m. involving three male suspects.

The three men took an unknown amount of cash, according to police reports. The investigation is ongoing.