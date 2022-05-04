Police confirm remains found in car pulled from Winston Lake belong to Dedrick Smith

City officials confirmed that the body belonged to Smith Wednesday afternoon.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The human remains found in the 1993 Pontiac Grand Am pulled from Winston Lake belong to Dedrick Bernard Smith.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said that on Oct. 4, 2006, a family member of Smith, 26, reported him as a “Missing Person.”

Police said Smith's family was notified about the recovery. Adventures with Purpose Lead Diver Doug Bishop said they are extremely grateful.

"This is a really tough time for them to navigate through now that they have these answers but the gratitude that they expressed was really heartfelt," Bishop said.

This investigation is ongoing.