Police confirm remains found in car pulled from Winston Lake belong to Dedrick Smith

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The human remains found in the 1993 Pontiac Grand Am pulled from Winston Lake belong to Dedrick Bernard Smith.
The Winston-Salem Police Department said that on Oct. 4, 2006, a family member of Smith, 26, reported him as a “Missing Person.”
Officers said a member of an organization called “Adventures with Purpose" contacted the Winston-Salem police Friday. Group members told police that they think they found the 1993 Pontiac Grand Am driven by Dedrick Smith at the bottom of Winston Lake Park.
Police said Smith's family was notified about the recovery. Adventures with Purpose Lead Diver Doug Bishop said they are extremely grateful.
"This is a really tough time for them to navigate through now that they have these answers but the gratitude that they expressed was really heartfelt," Bishop said.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.