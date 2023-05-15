1 arrested after stealing ATM during break-in at Deep Roots Market in Greensboro, police say

Greensboro police said a suspect stole a cryptocurrency ATM machine from the store during a break-in.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A suspect was arrested after breaking into a store and stealing a cryptocurrency ATM in Greensboro, officials say.

Deep Roots Market in Greensboro was the target of a burglary Monday morning, according to their social media post, and has since closed until further notice.

Greensboro police said Daniel Nelson of Greensboro was arrested and charged with the following:

Felony Breaking & Entering

Larceny after Breaking & Entering

Felony Possession of Stolen Property

Felony Conspiracy

Safecracking

Police said the ATM machine has since been recovered.

Deep Roots posted the following on their Instagram page since the break-in:

To our community, it is with heavy hearts to say that we will be closed until further notice. Our store was badly broken into this morning. No one was hurt and we will keep everyone updated on when we can open again.

Deep Roots Market President, Ashleigh Odom, said "This is an unfortunate event, but we have a strong community that is behind us. The social media outpour today has shown how strong our community really is. I know that other businesses have been affected so we are doing our best to keep everybody in our prayers, and hopefully, we will get up and running back in business as soon as possible.”

They said they will update the community about when they'll reopen.

This investigation is ongoing.

I spoke with the business President about this who said the community has rallied behind the store. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/wyDZwXUMbl — Amber Lake WFMY (@amberlakeTV) May 15, 2023

