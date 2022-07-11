Delaware women charged with harboring Orange County teen murder suspect

Orange County officials said 17-year-old suspect Issiah Mehki Ross ran away to Delaware the day Devin Clark and Lyrics Woods' bodies were found.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Police in Delaware identified two women accused of harboring an Orange County teen murder suspect.

Police said Nakaysha Ross, 22, and McKenzie Mitchell, 21, were arrested on October 5 at Leander Lakes Apartment in Dover, Delaware.

