Delaware women charged with harboring Orange County teen murder suspect

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Police in Delaware identified two women accused of harboring an Orange County teen murder suspect.
Police said Nakaysha Ross, 22, and McKenzie Mitchell, 21, were arrested on October 5 at Leander Lakes Apartment in Dover, Delaware.
Orange County officials said 17-year-old suspect Issiah Mehki Ross ran away to Delaware on September 18 - the day Devin Clark and Lyrics Woods' bodies were found in a wooded area in Orange County, North Carolina.
Issiah Ross is being held in a juvenile facility but will be tried as an adult in the double murder.