Police searching for suspect who allegedly assaulted Dominos Pizza delivery guy and attempted to steal his car

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for a suspect who assaulted and attempted to steal a Dominos Pizza delivery guy's car.

According to police, officers responded to the 1100 Block of Dixie Street in reference to the incident.

The victim, Joshua Bowling,31, said he was assaulted as he tried to deliver a pizza.

Police said Bowling was able to fight off the suspect and didn't sustain any injuries. The suspect fled on foot following the incident police said.