ATLANTA — The family and friends of the attorney who went missing in Atlanta last weekend want answers.

Demetrice Allen, 30, went missing in east Atlanta last weekend after spending the evening with his law school roommate, Chris Whitmore, and his girlfriend.

11Alive's Donovan Harris spoke to Whitmore earlier Wednesday morning about Allen’s disappearance.

“We are all on edge and trying to remain positive,” he said.

Whitmore said that he, his girlfriend, and Allen started out at the TEN ATL Lounge in East Atlanta Village Friday night. Soon after, they left and went to The Graveyard Tavern on Glenwood Avenue.

Whitmore said that he and his girlfriend were on the dance floor when Allen left the Graveyard Tavern around 2 a.m.

After leaving the Graveyard Tavern, Whitmore said Allen called him to let him know that he was heading to the Cookout restaurant.

“I tried to follow up the next day to figure out how to split the check, but the phone went straight to voicemail,” Whitmore said.

That’s when Whitmore learned that Allen had not returned home.

Allen’s godparents also said that this is unusual.

“When he does go out, he says he’ll back. He literally comes in right at 2 [in the morning],” James Handley, Sr., said.

“We just want him home.”

A police report was filed with the City of South Fulton because that's where Allen was staying while transitioning to Atlanta from Orlando, his best friend said.

11Alive reached out to the City of South Fulton Police Department. Officials said they do not have any updates in this case at this time.

The Atlanta Police Department said that their detectives have been in communication with the City of South Fulton regarding this investigation and will assist them as necessary.

Police said Allen was last seen wearing a black jacket, tan shirt, black jeans, and black Jordan sneakers. Allen drives a grey BMW 328i. The vehicle's Ohio license plate reads HMT1084.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact 911 or Det. J. Rittberg with the City of South Fulton Police at 470-809-7357.

