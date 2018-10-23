ENGLEWOOD — Chad Kelly, the backup quarterback for the Denver Broncos, was arrested early Tuesday morning, accused of trespassing into a home, sitting next to a woman on her couch and "mumbling incoherently" before he was chased out, according to an arrest affidavit.

Just after 1 a.m., officers responded to an address in the 3200 block of South Lincoln Street about a man standing outside a residence.

According to the arrest affidavit, Kelly, 24, entered the home, sat down on the couch next to a woman inside and began mumbling incoherently. The woman called for another person in the home who entered the living room and hit the man in the upper back with a stick, later determined to be an aluminum pipe from a vacuum cleaner, the affidavit says.

He was chased out of the home and a short time later, officers located a man matching his description nearby inside a black SUV near the Gothic Theatre, a news release said.

Security footage from the home shows a white man wearing dark pants, a white long-sleeved shirt, brown vest and red scarf around his neck outside the home, the affidavit says. When found at the SUV, Kelly was wearing similar clothing of that man seen in the video. The homeowner also identified Kelly as the intruder, the affidavit says. Court documents also allege there were no signs of forced entry.

Kelly was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Arapahoe County Jail on charges of first-degree criminal trespass. The sheriff's office said he's no longer in custody as of Tuesday morning. A spokesman for the court said Kelly posted a $2,500 bond and is due in court Wednesday morning.

The Denver Broncos released this brief statement about his arrest:

“We are disappointed that Chad Kelly was arrested early this morning. Our organization has been in contact with Chad, and we are in the process of gathering more information.”

The Broncos are expected to discipline Kelly, though team officials are still discussing the course of action they will take. An NFL spokesperson told Broncos Insider Mike Klis that the league "is looking into the matter."

The Broncos drafted Kelly, the nephew of Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, with the last pick in round 7 of the NFL draft -- a selection that comes with the "Mr. Irrelevant" distinction. He was arrested in December 2014, in Buffalo, according to USA Today. In that incident, he faced several misdemeanor charges for trying to fight nightclub bouncers and police officers after he and a friend refused to leave a bar, the paper reported. He eventually plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. At the time, Kelly had signed to play football at Ole Miss.

Earlier that year, Kelly was dismissed from the Clemson University football team for "detrimental conduct," USA Today reported.

