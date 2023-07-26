Matthew Neil Brown was serving a 19-month sentence when he escaped a minimum-security prison in Caldwell County, deputies said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate who escaped a minimum-security prison in Lenoir last week has been captured in southwest Statesville, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office reports.

Matthew Neil Brown escaped from the Caldwell Correctional Center in Lenoir Monday night, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office. Brown was serving a 19-month sentence for possession of stolen goods and drug possession. He was due to be released in February 2024, investigators said.

Earlier Wednesday, the day Brown was captured, the sheriff's office said its Warrant Squad Deputies followed up on information they received information about a possible sighting of Brown near the end of Brown Summit Avenue, which is near a homeless camp. When the deputies arrived at the location, officials said he ran.

Deputies said a perimeter was quickly established, and drones and canine units were called to the scene. After a three-hour manhunt, Brown was located and taken back into custody near Ravenwood Drive after being tracked by Canine Units.

Note: WCNC instituted a policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.