x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Crime

Julian burglary sparks investigation

According to the Guilford County sheriff's office, the incident happened on Amick Road. Investigators are searching for a man driving a silver Ford Edge.

JULIAN, N.C. — The Guilford County sheriff’s office is investigating after a burglary Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened at a person’s home on Amick Road in Julian.

Investigators are searching for a man driving a silver Ford Edge.

Detectives said any information leading to the man’s arrest would be greatly appreciated.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

OTHER STORIES

1 person in custody, 2 on the run after High Point officer nearly shot in face

VERIFY: Yes, Trump said not paying taxes 'makes me smart'

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE