Julian burglary sparks investigation

JULIAN, N.C. — The Guilford County sheriff’s office is investigating after a burglary Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened at a person’s home on Amick Road in Julian.

Investigators are searching for a man driving a silver Ford Edge.

Detectives said any information leading to the man’s arrest would be greatly appreciated.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

