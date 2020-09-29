Julian burglary sparks investigation

JULIAN, N.C. — The Guilford County sheriff’s office is investigating after a burglary Monday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office said the incident happened at a person’s home on Amick Road in Julian.
Investigators are searching for a man driving a silver Ford Edge.
Detectives said any information leading to the man’s arrest would be greatly appreciated.
If you have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
