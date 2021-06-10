Deputies investigating after highway patrol chases after driver on I-40

Investigators said the driver of a black Chevrolet pickup truck on I-40 west in Alamance County would not stop for the highway patrol and continued traveling.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a person driving on I-40 was pulled over for erratic driving Thursday morning.

Investigators said the driver of a black Chevrolet pickup truck on I-40 west in Alamance County would not stop for highway patrol and continued traveling westbound on I-40 in Guilford County.

The highway patrol said it all happened around 7 a.m.

Investigators said they finally stopped the truck on I-40 west near mile marker 221 with the help of several law enforcement agencies.

The highway patrol said the driver suffered a medical emergency and was treated on the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time and it remains under investigation.