Deputies investigating after highway patrol chases after driver on I-40

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a person driving on I-40 was pulled over for erratic driving Thursday morning.
Investigators said the driver of a black Chevrolet pickup truck on I-40 west in Alamance County would not stop for highway patrol and continued traveling westbound on I-40 in Guilford County.
The highway patrol said it all happened around 7 a.m.
Investigators said they finally stopped the truck on I-40 west near mile marker 221 with the help of several law enforcement agencies.
The highway patrol said the driver suffered a medical emergency and was treated on the scene.
No charges have been filed at this time and it remains under investigation.
State officials said neither the driver nor any responding members were injured.