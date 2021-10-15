Deputies investigating after officer-involved shooting in Rowan County

According to investigators, detectives had several orders for the arrest of Tony Martin Deese, 27.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was accused of firing a gun at deputies and leading them on a chase Friday.

Investigators said the incident happened after 3 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Rowan County 911 Center received a call of shots being fired near Brison Road and Chickadee Lane, off Needmore Road in Rowan County.

As deputies were responding to the scene, information was received that the incident involved two detectives from the Davie County Sheriff’s Office who had been in that area looking for a suspect of several crimes in their ongoing investigations.

Davie detectives had several orders for the arrest of Tony Martin Deese, 27.

Investigators said Davie County detectives saw Deese on Chickadee Lane, and he took off running. Detectives chased after Deese, who at some point turned and fired a gun at them. Deputies said detectives returned fire during the chase but were unable to arrest the suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, a short time later the suspect was found and taken into custody.

Sheriff deputies said initially, it appeared Deese had a bullet wound to his head, but it was soon after determined he only had a cut to the back of his head.

Investigators said Deese was taken by EMS to the Rowan Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and was accompanied by Davie County detectives who will take custody of Deese once he is treated and released.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area to hold an investigation of the incident and collect evidence.

Deputies said Deese will be served with outstanding orders for the arrest, along with additional charges related to Friday’s incident, once released from the hospital.

Detectives said further information will be released once investigative reports are completed and additional arrests are made.

If you have any information call Rowan Crime Stoppers at (866) 639-5245.

