BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after a person was shot in the head with a crossbow Wednesday morning.

Deputies were called to a home on Hunterwood Drive a little before 10 a.m. in response to a crossbow shooting. Deputies found the victim after they'd been shot in the head. The victim was rushed to a hospital in serious condition. He was then airlifted to a trauma center for treatment.

Deputies identified 28-year-old Siegfred Albert Jackson, AKA Ziggy, as a person of interest in the shooting. Following a brief search, deputies located Jackson on the back porch of a home on Cape Hickory Road.

According to officials, Jackson was taken into custody without resistance.

Investigators previously said they believed Jackson would be with 20-year-old Joseph Jackson Reece.

Siegfred Albert Jackson

Burke County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said the crossbow was left at the scene, which is the home of Siegfred Jackson.

