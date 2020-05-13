BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after a person was shot in the head with a crossbow Wednesday morning.

Deputies were called to a home on Hunterwood Drive a little before 10 a.m. in response to a crossbow shooting. Deputies found the victim after they'd been shot in the head. The victim was rushed to a hospital in serious condition. He was then airlifted to a trauma center for treatment. 

Deputies identified 28-year-old Siegfred Albert Jackson, AKA Ziggy, as a person of interest in the shooting. Following a brief search, deputies located Jackson on the back porch of a home on Cape Hickory Road. 

According to officials, Jackson was taken into custody without resistance. 

Investigators previously said they believed Jackson would be with 20-year-old Joseph Jackson Reece. 

Siegfried Albert Jackson mugshot
Siegfred Albert Jackson
Burke County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said the crossbow was left at the scene, which is the home of Siegfred Jackson. 

This is a developing story. For the latest breaking news and weather information, download the new WCNC Charlotte app

RELATED: FBI, Homeland Security warn Chinese hackers likely targeting coronavirus researchers

RELATED: Track COVID-19: Carolinas outbreak map

RELATED: Stimulus checks: IRS sets Wednesday deadline for direct deposit info