Deputies: Man beats woman, crushes her truck with excavator over not having drug money

The man was arrested at work and is facing multiple charges.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they say beat a woman over her not having enough money for drugs before crushing her truck.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a woman who was beaten. But it all started the night before when 36-year-old Richard Hamilton drove the woman around to several gas stations throughout the North Port, Port Charlotte and Englewood areas while demanding her to find money for drugs, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies say when the woman wasn't able to find any money, Hamilton became "increasingly agitated."

Fast forward to Sunday afternoon, Hamilton and the woman went to Kelly's Stone Sand & Brothers where the 36-year-old works. He reportedly got out of the truck, taking the woman's keys with him and leaving her there without a way to leave.

Eventually, the woman told Hamilton the phone being used to call people died, and he went back to the truck and beat her again, the sheriff's office explains.

The agency says Hamilton drove the woman to a nearby Circle K on San Casa Drive where she tried to get out of the truck with her phone and purse. But, before she could get away, Hamilton reportedly snatched them away from her and drove off.

The woman was able to borrow a phone from someone to call her family for a ride.

Once the woman went back to the place Hamilton works, she reportedly saw him "laughing hysterically and smashing the Chevrolet Silverado utilizing the bucket of the excavator."

“All types of crime can be linked back to addiction, including domestic battery. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please, reach out for help,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a statement.

Hamilton was arrested at work and is facing charges of criminal mischief of more than $1,000 damage, committing domestic battery of strangulation and false imprisonment of a person against their will.