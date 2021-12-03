Deputies search for 71-year-old Mocksville man accused in shooting

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 33-year-old man was shot Friday.
Deputies said the shooting happened on Frank Short Road after 1 p.m.
After arriving, investigators found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Detectives said the man was taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem.
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.
