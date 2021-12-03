Deputies search for 71-year-old Mocksville man accused in shooting

After arriving, investigators found a 33-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 33-year-old man was shot Friday.

Deputies said the shooting happened on Frank Short Road after 1 p.m.

After arriving, investigators found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives said the man was taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.