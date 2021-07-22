Davidson County sheriff's deputies searching for suspects after one person shot Thursday

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said one person is in custody, while two others are on the run after a shooting on Bob Mountain Road.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County sheriff's deputies said one person is in custody and the search is on for two others after someone was shot on Bob Mountain Road just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

The sheriff's office said it happened in the 200 block of Bob Mountain Road.

According to deputies, one person was shot and taken to the hospital. There is no update on that person's condition at this time.

One person is in custody. Deputies said they don't believe there is a threat to the public, but they're actively forming a perimeter and using K-9s in the search.