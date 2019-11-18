IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a homicide suspect.

According to deputies, 23-year-old Pierson Worth Colbert is a suspect in a Monday morning homicide. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office describes him as a white male and 5 foot 10 inches tall.

Deputies said Colbert may operating a 1996 GMC Sonoma truck dark green in color with a tag number PCB-2545. Deputies believe the truck has a toolbox in the rear of the truck.

Colbert was last seen driving a vehicle described as an older model Nissan Sentra light in color, in the Northern end of Iredell County.

Deputies are warning residents to not approach this suspect. If you have any information on a location for Colbert, call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100 or call 911 or email the information to icsoinfo@co.iredell.nc.us

