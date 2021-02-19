Deputies searching for men accused of Archdale store burglary

According to deputies, the incident happened early Tuesday morning at Williams Grocery located at 8784 US Highway 311.

ARCHDALE, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects accused of breaking into and stealing from a store in Archdale.

A review of video footage revealed that at 3:00 a.m., a light-colored four-door vehicle pulled into the parking lot of Williams Grocery and parked parallel with the street.

Two men then approached the business and made forced entry, deputies said. The men left the business shortly after heading north toward High Point.

According to deputies, several machines in the business were vandalized and an undisclosed amount of money was stolen.