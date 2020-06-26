Deputies searching for suspect accused of stealing guns from store in Liberty

Authorities said several glass merchandise cases were destroyed and a review of security footage showed a man wearing a ski mask and hoodie breaking into the store.

LIBERTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who robbed the Sportsman Supply and Grocery in Liberty Wednesday morning.

According to deputies, the Liberty Police Department arrived on scene to assist in the investigation.

Authorities said several glass merchandise cases were destroyed and a review of security footage showed a man wearing a ski mask and hoodie breaking into the store by breaking a window.

According to authorities, the man was seen collecting handguns to place in a book bag. The suspect also took long guns out as well, authorities said.

Anyone with any information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact 9-1-1, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6698, or Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line at (336-672-CRIME or 7463).