RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Multiple cars were broken into Monday and Tuesday in the area of Bentley Drive in Randleman according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

In addition to the break-ins, deputies also say that two vehicles were stolen from the area.

The vehicles that were stolen were a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro, white in color with an NC Tag EJJ-9268 and a 2014 Jeep Cherokee, gray in color NC tag CHF-2487.

***STOCK PHOTOS: NOT THE ACTUAL STOLEN VEHICLES***

Randolph County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say the neighborhood has been canvassed and witnesses reported seeing three males in the area in a white, boxy style SUV and possibly a yellow sports car with black stripes around the time of the break-ins.

Additional information received indicates the suspects may have ties to Guilford County, specifically High Point and Greensboro.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is urged to contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6699 or call 911.

