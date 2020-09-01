BERMUDA RUN, N.C. — Davie County deputies are searching for two men who robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say the incident happened at 3:30 p.m. at the BB&T branch located at 150 Peachtree Lane in Bermuda Run, NC.

They say two men armed with a handgun and shotgun entered the bank and demanded money. The two suspects were described as wearing masks and gloves.

According to deputies, the men left the area in a white four-door car which was last seen on Hwy 158 towards Clemmons, NC.

Anyone with information in relation to the crime is asked to contact the Davie County Sheriff’s Office at 336-751-6238.

Other stories:

Donated winter coats hang on fence in Winston-Salem for those in need

Do you have the flu or is it really a vaping illness?

93-year-old man shoots apartment manager in both legs over water damage in unit

18-year-old hit, killed by tractor-trailer in Randolph County: NCSHP