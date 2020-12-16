Winston-Salem man crashes into median after leading deputies on high-speed chase

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, the pursuit began on I-40 East near the South Stratford exit.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man has been charged with felony flee to elude, reckless endangerment, and other charges following a deputy chase Friday.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, the pursuit began on I-40 East near the South Stratford exit where deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop based on a Chapter 20 violation, but the driver wouldn't stop.

Deputies said the pursuit continued onto 52 North and ended when the driver, Desmond Dijhon Hoskins, 25, lost control of his car and hit the median near the Waughtown Street exit.

Hoskins was taken into custody without incident. No other drivers were injured during the pursuit and crash, deputies said.