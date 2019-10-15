JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Captain Brian Hall with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office confirms a man died following a deputy-involved shooting at a home in Jamestown Tuesday morning.

Guilford County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a home on Bales Chapel Road around 3 a.m. for a welfare check. A family member reported a man inside the home wanted to harm himself.

High Point Police also assisted with the call.

Related: Two Deputies Injured, Suspect Dead After Hours Long Standoff In Guilford Co.

When deputies and officers arrived, they tried to talk to the man. Captain Hall says that's when the person pulled out a gun, and started firing in the direction of law enforcement from the doorway.

Deputies shot back, and the man died. No law enforcement officers were shot or otherwise injured.

"It's been a rough 24 hours for both agencies with two similar incidents in the same day. We just ask for everyone to keep the officers and the families of everybody involved in your thoughts and prayer," said Captain Hall.

PHOTOS: Deputy-Involved Shooting in Jamestown Deputy-involved shooting on Bales Chapel Road in Jamestown Deputy-involved shooting on Bales Chapel Road in Jamestown Deputy-involved shooting on Bales Chapel Road in Jamestown Deputy-involved shooting on Bales Chapel Road in Jamestown Deputy-involved shooting on Bales Chapel Road in Jamestown

On Monday, Guilford County deputies and High Point Police were involved in another standoff that lasted for several hours at a home in High Point. A man died and two deputies were injured.

This is a developing story. We're working on getting more information and will continue to update this story. We have crews at the scene.

TRENDING ON WFMY NEWS 2

Deadly Greensboro SUV Assault: Accused Women Make Their First Court Appearance, Here’s What Happened

Family, Friends Remember Mother Killed in SUV Attack by Hosting Vigil at Greensboro Gas Station Where She Died

1 Dead, 5 Injured, 3 In Critical Condition, and 2 Charged In SUV Assault at Greensboro Gas Station