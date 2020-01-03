KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of events surrounding an attempted traffic stop that resulted in a crash in Kernersville, Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office says one of their deputies attempted to stop a gray, 4-door BMW for traffic violations on I-74/311 near the Ridgewood Road exit.

Deputies say an officer then pursued the suspect after the person refused to stop.

The department says the pursuit ended on Union Cross Road when the BMW crashed into an uninvolved silver Ford SUV, causing the BMW to hit a tree and ultimately come to a standstill on its roof.

Investigators say the driver of the BMW was arrested outside of his car.

Deputies also found a loaded gun on the ground near where the BMW had crashed.

Investigators say the driver of the Ford SUV was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

And says the driver and two passengers from the BMW were also taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies charged 36-year-old Wesley Rafael Liriano with Felony Flee to Elude and Resist, Delay, and Obstruct an Officer.

The department says further charges will be forthcoming.

If you have any information, contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112.

