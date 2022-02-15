Deputy, K9 hit after man crashes into car during pursuit in Burlington

The sheriff’s office said deputies attempted to stop the car on North Church Street in Burlington. They said the vehicle had a fake North Carolina registration plate. The driver failed to stop resulting in a pursuit. Deputies said the man driving, Alex Gonzalez, 22, of Graham struck the K9 vehicle after failing to stop at a stop sign. The crash overturned the K9 vehicle. The sheriff’s office said both the deputy and K9 were checked and did not sustain major injuries.