Deputy, K9 hit after man crashes into car during pursuit in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is facing numerous charges after hitting an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office K9 vehicle Monday during a pursuit, according to investigators.
The sheriff’s office said deputies attempted to stop the car on North Church Street in Burlington. They said the vehicle had a fake North Carolina registration plate. The driver failed to stop resulting in a pursuit. Deputies said the man driving, Alex Gonzalez, 22, of Graham struck the K9 vehicle after failing to stop at a stop sign. The crash overturned the K9 vehicle. The sheriff’s office said both the deputy and K9 were checked and did not sustain major injuries.
Gonzalez is facing the following charges:
- 1ct. Felony Flee to Elude Arrest
- 2cts. Misdemeanor Assault on Law Enforcement Officer
- 1ct. Open Alcoholic container in motor vehicle
- 1ct. Failure to stop at stop sign
- 1ct. No financial responsibility for motor vehicle (having no liability insurance)
- 1ct. No operator’s license
He was given a $55,500 secured bond.