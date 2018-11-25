RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. - The Randolph County Sheriff's Office says a deputy shot 44-year-old John Andrew Mudlock Friday night after Mudlock repeatedly ignored an order to stop pointing a gun at the officer.

Investigators say Mudlock's wife called 911 saying her husband was intoxicated and acting strange.

Mudlock was treated at Moses Cone and released to the Sheriff's Department.

He is facing charges of assault on law enforcement officer, resisting, and possession of firearm by a felon.

The deputy is a three year veteran on the force, and he was not injured. He is on administrative leave pending an investigation by the SBI.

© 2018 WFMY