GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was shot while serving a criminal warrant to a suspect at a home on Moody Street on Tuesday morning.

Public Information Officer Lori Poag says deputies were serving a "warrant for criminal activity" around 7 a.m. when one of the deputies was shot.

She says the suspect is in custody and the deputy is receiving medical treatment. She did not have information on the deputy's condition.

Poag says there was no return-fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE