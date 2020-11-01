WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man was shot in Wilkes County Friday by a Wilkes County deputy.

According to the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office, deputies were attempting to execute a search warrant for the home of Lee Edward Kilby on Sparta Road in North Wilkesboro.

Kilby who was outside at the time tried to run away from deputies and a chase began. Deputies identified themselves and ordered Kilby to stop, however, they say Kilby ran into a detached garage behind the home through an open garage door.

Deputies pursued Kilby in the garage and he was ordered to show his hands. After several commands Kilby raised a handgun and pointed it at a deputy and Kilby was then shot.

Kilby was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he remains in stable condition. Deputies say methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized at the home.

As per departmental policy, the deputy who shot Kilby has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Deputies say charges are pending further investigation.

