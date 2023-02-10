Guilford County detention officer charged with assault after fight with inmate

Daryl Jackson was charged with misdemeanor assault and given a $1,000 bond.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County detention officer faces an assault charge after getting into a fight with an inmate, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said Daryl Jackson started fighting with an inmate Thursday at the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro. The inmate had cuts on his chest, forehead, lips and under his eye. He received treatment on site then went to the hospital.

The sheriff's office said it immediately suspended Jackson without pay and began a criminal investigation. It said it will also launch its own internal investigation.

Detectives with the sheriff's office shared their findings with the District Attorney Friday. Her office charged Jackson with misdemeanor assault and battery.

Jackson appeared in court Friday and was given a $1,000 bond.