Detention officer treated for concussion after inmate attack in Alamance Co.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A detention officer was attacked by an inmate, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said Vladimir Vladimiro Vazquez attacked the deputy Thursday as the detention officer brought him a dinner tray. Deputies said the inmate beat the officer repeatedly in the face, temple and back of the head. They said the officer also fell and hit his head on a metal floor plate. They said the inmate then ran back into the cell. The officer was taken to the hospital and treated for a concussion. The officer also has injuries to the face.
Vazquez was charged with assault inflicting physical injury on a detention officer and given a secured bond of $100,000.