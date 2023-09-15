Memorial of teens killed vandalized in Orange County

The Orange County sheriff is offering a $3,500 reward for information leading to the prosecution of the person responsible.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — The memorial of two teens who were killed almost a year ago was vandalized, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Devin Clark and Lyric Woods, 18 and 14 respectively, were killed on Sept. 17 in an "execution-style murder", according to prosecutors.

“Sunday is the anniversary of Devin and Lyric’s death. Sadly, one or more persons did not treat the site with the respect it deserves,” said Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood. “I am offering a $3,500 reward for information that leads to the identification and prosecution of the person or persons who committed this crime.”

This is a developing story.

Stay with WFMY News 2 as we learn more.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

SUBSCRIBE to us on YouTube | https://bit.ly/2vsX74I

Follow us on social media:

Download the WFMY News 2 app on your smartphone: