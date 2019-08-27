WASHINGTON — Police are still looking for the dirt bike thrill-seekers who roared through D.C. Sunday, smashing into a car near the Washington Monument, and beating up a pedestrian at 14th and U Streets, Northwest.

Someone captured video of the crash at the monument.

The bikers were in the wrong lane. One guy put his bike down on the pavement, another guy flipped over a car that was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

At 14th and U, a pedestrian allegedly pushed one of the bikers who was stopped in the crosswalk. The pedestrian ended up badly beaten. He filed a police report. But a DC police spokeswoman said no one has been arrested so far.

Local police agencies have policies against engaging in high speed chases in almost all cases. That often allows the bikers to operate with impunity.

But operating a dirt bike or ATV on the streets of D.C. is illegal, and Metropolitan Police often capture pictures of the culprits, which they post online. There is a potential $250 reward for information leading to their capture.

