CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina have arrested a man in connection with a 26-year-old sexual assault case.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release Tuesday 52-year-old Kenneth McIllwaine is charged with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree rape.

According to police the victim reported on June 5, 1992 that she had accepted a ride home from the suspect, who drove her to another location and sexually assaulted her. A police report said the suspect then forced the woman to get inside a garbage bin and fled the scene.

A sexual assault kit was collected and tested in 1992. Additional testing completed last year helped confirm McIllwaine as the suspect.

Officials say McIllwaine is currently serving time for a rape committed in 1995 for which he was identified as a suspect in 2015.

Check out these stories:

DNA on napkin leads to charges in 32-year-old cold case

Took an ancestry DNA test? You might be a 'generic informant' unleashing secrets about your relatives

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.