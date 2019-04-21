SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night at the at Brookview Apts on South Martin Luther King Jr Blvd in Salisbury.

Police were notified of a potential shooting at the complex and report a victim was en route to Novant Health Rowan in a private vehicle.

Novant Health confirmed that 32-year-old Michael Dwayne Connor Jr. Salisbury was at their facility with multiple gunshot wounds.

Connor was transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by helicopter for further treatment. There is no word on his condition at this time.

Salisbury Police Violent Crimes Detectives were able to identify 29-year-old Corey Parnell Sims of Salisbury as the shooter.

Police report a warrant has been issued for Sims for attempted 1st-degree murder.

Police said Sims may be in the area of Mocksville, NC. Do not approach the suspect, police said.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you can contact 911 or Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333. You may also call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245 or contact Salisbury Police Department.