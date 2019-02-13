MARTINSVILLE, Va. — The Henry County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a man suspected of placing a skimming device on an ATM in Martinsville, Virginia.

The sheriff's office has received multiple reports of credit and debit card fraud after victims used the ValleyStar Credit Union ATM at 35 DuPont Road in Martinsville.

Investigators say the skimmer was placed on the ATM on Saturday, February 2 at 6:20 a.m. and removed during the early morning hours of Sunday, February 3. The sheriff's office is looking for a man caught on surveillance footage during those times.

Henry County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify this man. He's suspected of placing a skimming device on an ATM in Martinsville.

Henry Co. Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463.

