RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying three men allegedly responsible for stealing a green 2001 Yamaha Wolverine four-wheeler from Archdale.

Deputies say they responded to the Ewings St. area of Archdale in relation to the incident on May 29, 2019.

Photos were able to be obtained from the incident from a nearby camera, but deputies have been unable to identify the men for questioning.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office is now urging anyone with information on the men to contact 911, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6698, or the Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line at (336-672-CRIME or 7463).

Additional Four-Wheeler Info:

White and red "Wolverine 4x4" decal on the left side.

Welded pipe fittings on the muffler to quiet.

Wench on front.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users