BURLINGTON, N.C. — Alamance County Crime Stoppers is looking for the person responsible for stealing a 3-year-old Yorkshire Terrier from a front yard.

Crime Stoppers said it happened on Sat. March 7.

Surveillance video shows a dark four-door sedan pulling up to the front of the home on Fountain Place Drive in Burlington, according to Crime Stoppers.

Alamance County Crime Stoppers

Alamance County Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers said a man with dreads got out of the vehicle and stole the dog, named Tango, from the front yard.

If you have any information about the suspect or the whereabouts of Tango, contact Alamance County Crime Stoppers or Burlington Police.

You can submit tips through the Alamance County Crime Stoppers Website. You can also download the free mobile app from P3TIPS.com.

OTHER STORIES:

ACC Tournament Guide | Bracket, game schedules, scores, how to watch, FanFest, and more

7 things to know about the ACC Tournament

Graham man shot in head fights for life in hospital

High Point Market and Pre-Market 'full steam ahead' amid threat of spreading coronavirus

Tips to avoid coronavirus scams