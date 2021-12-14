Dog stolen from Randolph County home; 2 women charged

Deputies say the victim reported waking up to two women coming into the bedroom and one of them assaulted the victim.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two women were charged after stealing a dog from a home in Randolph County, deputies said.

Deputies responded to a break-in and assault at a home on Joe Branson Road in Bennett on November 29.

Deputies said the victim reported two women came into the bedroom and one of the women assaulted the victim.

The victim reported that the women took a dog from the home as they left.

The suspects were identified as Cosette Laurie Michelle Wilkie and Sierra Denise Headen. They're both 20 years old and from Siler City.

Headen was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny of a dog, and misdemeanor simple assault.

Wilkie was charged with felony aid and abet.

Investigators said the victim and suspects know each other.

We're working to get more information about the case. Check back for updates in this story.