Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Two men have been arrested in connection to animal cruelty investigations in the Columbia area, but police are still looking for a third suspect.

Columbia police are investigating three separate incidents in the area.

In the first case, police responded to complaints about the living conditions for two adult pit bulls at 1708 Gary Street on October 24. One dog, who lived in a small wooden crate, weighed about 20.6 pounds with a 13.5-pound logging chain around its neck. The second dog weighed about 22.4 pounds and lived under the house in a small enclosed space. Both dogs were reportedly without food and water.

The City of Columbia Animal Services is currently taking care of the dogs to eventually put them up for adoption.

Joseph Harris, 41, was charged with two counts of ill treatment of animals in this case.

In the second case, five emaciated pit bulls were found in the backyard of a house on 1604 Hergett Drive on September 28 after a complaint from the National Humane Society. The dogs ate dirt and tree bark to survive, because they were left without food and water, according to a report.

Antonio Lorick, 36, was charged with five counts of ill treatment of animals in this case.

Police are still looking for 22-year-old Antonio Burkett, who will be charged with five counts of ill treatment of animals. Burkett's warrants have been entered into the National Crime Information Center database.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

