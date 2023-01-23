Dollar General robbed for the third time in Thomasville

Thomasville police need the public's help searching for the person that robbed a Dollar General Saturday.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect after a Saturday night robbery at Dollar General.

Just after 9 p.m., officers responded to Dollar General on Lexington Avenue in reference to an armed robbery. Employees told police a man entered the store and went to the counter and demanded money.

He ran away with an unknown amount of cash.

A customer witnessed the robbery and followed the man out of the store as he was running to the parking lot. There was a short argument between them and that resulted in the man firing one shot at the customer while running away.

There were no injuries or damages reported. A K-9 track was unsuccessful.

Officers believe this robbery is connected to the December 10 robbery that occurred at the same location.

The suspect, dressed in the same clothing, entered the store at 8:48 p.m. and demanded money. He was last seen running away with an undisclosed amount of cash.