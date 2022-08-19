Dollar General robbed at gunpoint in Randolph County

Deputies said they are searching for a man who ran and jumped into a silver car after robbing a store on 4448 NC-22 South in Coleridge.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are looking for the person responsible for robbing a store at gunpoint Sunday night in Randolph County.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 9:15 p.m. at the Dollar General on 4448 NC-22 South in Coleridge.

Deputies said the suspect walked in the store and started interacting with the clerk before pulling out a gun and demanding cash.

Investigators said the suspect ran out the door and headed south of the Bennett area in a silver car with the headlights off. They said a passenger may have been in the car.

Deputies described the suspect as a man who is possibly mixed with multiple races or Hispanic. They said he was seen on surveillance video wearing black pants, tan boots, a black jacket with white lettering near the left side, a black face mask, in a blue colored hood, and carrying a black bookbag.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6698, Det. Parrish at 336-318-6767, or to remain anonymous, the Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line at (336-672-7463).