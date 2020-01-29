GRAHAM, N.C. — Alamance County deputies are searching for two men wanted in an armed robbery at Dollar General.

Deputies say it happened at the store on NC Highway 54 in Graham near NC Highway 119 around 11 p.m. on Tuesday. They say two men armed with handguns entered the business and stole cash. One suspect wore a black hoodie with stripes on the sleeves and a red ski mask. The other suspect wore all camo.

Deputies say during the robbery, the suspect in black clothing called the suspect in all-camo "Chris."

No one was hurt.

If you have information, call Alamance County Sheriff's Office at 336-570-6300 or 911.

