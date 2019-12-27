GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating a robbery at the Dollar Tree at 2902 Randleman Road just before 10:15 a.m. The suspect entered the store, confronted the staff and robbed the business at gunpoint, officials said. The suspect then forced a customer out of their car in the parking lot and fled, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

RELATED: Teen shot after attempting to rob off-duty Charlotte police officer

UPDATE:

Police have found the vehicle the suspect used to escape. The vehicle is a silver 2014 Toyota Corolla with North Carolina plates.

The suspect is described as a 5'10" black male with a medium build in his late 30's. He was armed with a handgun, police said.

Officials have not yet released the amount of money stolen. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app.

RELATED: Burlington PNC Bank robber arrested