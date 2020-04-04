KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A person was shot Saturday morning following a domestic violence incident according to the Kernersville Police Department.

The incident happened around12:30 a.m. at the Pelham apartment complex located on Jefferson Street in Kernersville, police say.

During the course of the investigation, an officer with the Kernersville Police Department fired his gun hitting the suspect one time.

Police say the officer was not injured and the suspect is currently being treated at a local hospital where they are in critical but stable condition. The names and photos of those involved in the dispute are being withheld at this time while the investigation is on-going.

The Kernersville Police Department says it will conduct the investigation into the reported domestic violence, while The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will conduct the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Following standard practice, the officer is on paid administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation and review of the case by the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office.

