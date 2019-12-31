ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A DoorDash delivery man was caught on camera making a fake pizza delivery to steal packages from a home in Alexandria.

Ken Prol said he was out of town on Dec. 26 when he got an alert on his Ring doorbell camera and watched a man carrying pizza boxes swipe packages from his porch. Prol said he yelled at the thief through the doorbell camera, but the porch pirate ran off.

The video shows the car passenger walking up to the door holding pizza boxes and pretending to ring the door bell. He looks around for a moment, a few unsuspecting cars drive by, then he swiftly grabs a few Amazon packages and runs back to the car.

Prol posted the video on the Next Door app and said a neighbor responded saying they recognized the thief in his video as the person that delivered their pizza.

The neighbor identified the driver from DoorDash as "Chanique," Prol said.

While hungry customers did receive their pizza, the thief appears to have stopped on Elmwood Drive prior to the delivery to steal Prol's packages. The thieves then drove off and made their delivery about half a mile away from Prol's home.

Prol said the packages were worth about $100 and hasn't received them back yet. He said his neighbor reported the incident to DoorDash. Fairfax County Police Department confirmed the theft and said the case remains an active investigation.

