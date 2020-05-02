ELON, N.C. — Elon police are investigating a double-shooting that left one dead and another injured.

Elon police say officers responded to the report of a shooting on Pinedale Drive on Wednesday shortly after 9 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to the hospital. Police say the man died on the way there. The woman was transported to Moses Cone. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police are not releasing any additional information at this time until they notify family.

This story is developing. Check back for more information as it becomes available.

Other stories:

Heavy rain likely Thursday, flooding & storms possible

Rockingham County declares itself a Second Amendment Constitutional Right Protection County

NC Appeals Court overturns convictions in case of murdered Irish businessman in Davidson County

Flooding a real concern on Thursday, thunderstorms too