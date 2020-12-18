18-year-old in critical condition after double-shooting in Winston-Salem

Police say the teen was walking with another child - whose age was not given - when five people in a vehicle approached them, and one of the passengers fired shots.

Police were called to a double-shooting on E. 17th Street around 2 a.m.

Officers found 18-year-old Brandon Crosby shot in the stomach and leg. Another child was also found shot in the leg, according to a release.

Investigators said both victims were walking together along Hattie Avenue when a white Kia car with two women and three men pulled up. Police said words were exchanged and that's when someone inside the car fired several shots at the victims.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

Crosby is in stable but critical condition. Police said the other child had minor injuries and is expected to be OK.