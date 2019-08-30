THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A man wanted in connection with a double homicide in South Carolina has been captured in Thomasville following a police pursuit and crash that injured four people.

The suspect, Ernest Condre Bethel, 26, was spotted by the Thomasville Police Department's (TPD) Highway Interdiction Team traveling North on I-85. An alert stated for officers to be on the lookout for a burgundy Toyota Camry that was stolen out of Rowan County. It was believed to be driven by Bethel, a double homicide suspect from Richland County, South Carolina.

After being spotted by the TPD Interdiction Team, police say Bethel tried to outrun officers by accelerating and turning on to the off-ramp of exit 103. Police say Bethel then lost control after trying to make a right turn on Randolph Street and hit three vehicles. Bethel tried to get away but was captured by officers.

Police say four adults and one child were in the three vehicles hit by Bethel. All five were taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Bethel was taken to the Thomasville Police Department, where he will be booked into the Davidson County Jail and held pending extradition by South Carolina authorities.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office has charged Bethel with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting that killed two people and injured two others on August 22, 2019, in Richland County, SC.

He is now also facing additional charges by the Thomasville Police Department.

